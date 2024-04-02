Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Down 0.7%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $120.16 and last traded at $120.72. 3,420,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 12,362,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $226.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.99 and its 200-day moving average is $95.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.