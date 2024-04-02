Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 2.9% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 18,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 173,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE WM traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,295. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.78 and a 200 day moving average of $180.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.