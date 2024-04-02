Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 51.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

WM traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.00. The company had a trading volume of 934,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,277. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

