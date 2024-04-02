Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.70 Per Share

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.70 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO.B opened at $429.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $396.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.21. Watsco has a 1-year low of $301.95 and a 1-year high of $429.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

