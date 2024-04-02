Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Increases Dividend to $2.70 Per Share

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.70 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45.

Watsco has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Watsco has a dividend payout ratio of 61.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Watsco to earn $16.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $433.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $401.40 and a 200 day moving average of $392.91. Watsco has a 52 week low of $298.79 and a 52 week high of $441.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Watsco during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 136.6% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

