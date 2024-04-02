Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $65.00 at Loop Capital

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s current price.

W has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.52.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.41. 2,199,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,333,097. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 3.29.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $381,791.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,910,358.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $381,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,910,358.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

