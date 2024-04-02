Weaver Consulting Group Sells 86 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $519.60. 663,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,757,590. The stock has a market cap of $401.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $507.97 and a 200 day moving average of $471.60.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

