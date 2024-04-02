Wedbush Raises CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $100.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KMX. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

CarMax stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,818. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,222,000 after acquiring an additional 222,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,632,000 after acquiring an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,548,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,458,000 after purchasing an additional 210,440 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

