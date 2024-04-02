Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eaton (ETN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eaton (NYSE: ETN) recently:

4/2/2024 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

3/20/2024 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $287.00 to $328.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $246.00 to $286.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $200.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $262.00 to $308.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $246.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $255.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $270.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETN traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.42. The company has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $317.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

