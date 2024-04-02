Welch Group LLC Acquires New Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,363 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 398 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,905. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.96 and its 200 day moving average is $130.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

