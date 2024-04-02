Welch Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,150 Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 682.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Flowserve by 26.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $46.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FLS. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

