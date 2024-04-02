Welch Group LLC Buys New Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.7% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.47. 3,447,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,542. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

