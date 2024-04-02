Welch Group LLC Has $303,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Welch Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

IVW stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,300. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

