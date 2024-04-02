Welch Group LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,115. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FBIN

Insider Activity

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.