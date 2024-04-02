Welch Group LLC Sells 192 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Welch Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VTI traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.30. 3,201,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.06. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $362.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.