Welch Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,559,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:XSD traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.70. 26,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,508. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $241.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

