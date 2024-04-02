Welch Group LLC Trims Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Welch Group LLC decreased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 130,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,405,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,034,627. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Medical Properties Trust

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.