Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Down 7.6%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 179,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 886,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $2.47. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 291.29% and a negative net margin of 38.89%. The firm had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

In other news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $72,169.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

Featured Articles

