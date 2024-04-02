WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Achieves $13.52 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.52 million and $618,800.81 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 33% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.11 or 0.00162200 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00017350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009202 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000128 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001460 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.