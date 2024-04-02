Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.23

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.23 and last traded at $39.21, with a volume of 459468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies
Williams Companies Stock Up 0.9 %
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 331,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
