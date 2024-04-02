Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTW opened at $273.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

