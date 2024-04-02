World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.69

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 1121091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WKC. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of World Kinect in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, World Kinect presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Get World Kinect alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WKC

World Kinect Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. World Kinect’s payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $487,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,888.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of World Kinect

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,913,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,433,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Kinect Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.