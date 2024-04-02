Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.92 Million

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $10.21 billion and $1.92 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,718,385,633 coins and its circulating supply is 87,718,306,489 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,725,370,205.304 with 87,725,360,945.69876 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.11772727 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $3,717,616.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

