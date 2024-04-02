WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$236.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

WSP stock opened at C$224.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$212.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$196.55. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$164.32 and a 1-year high of C$230.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 7.9170491 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

