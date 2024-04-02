XYO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.64 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $126.26 million and $1.64 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007485 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00024160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00014556 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001668 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00013072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,582.45 or 0.99880752 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00134301 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000068 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00979141 USD and is down -7.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,945,789.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

