Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Down to $16.19

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $15.52. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 58,710 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on YMAB. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $644.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 852,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

