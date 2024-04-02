Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Down 7.7%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $14.89. 120,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 809,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZNTL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 284.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 78,102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $4,221,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

