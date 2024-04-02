Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Maxim Group

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 248.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of ZVRA opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $186.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

