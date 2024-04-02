Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

CVX traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $296.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

