Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,888,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,226,000 after purchasing an additional 413,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after acquiring an additional 555,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,496.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,043,000 after acquiring an additional 829,785 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,348.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after buying an additional 546,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 496,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,868,000 after buying an additional 100,093 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EWW stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.11. The company had a trading volume of 564,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,119. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.28. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

