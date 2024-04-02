ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZTO Express (Cayman)

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 2.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ZTO Express has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.82%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.