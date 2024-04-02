ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ZTO Express has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.82%.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
