19,219 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Purchased by Envision Financial Planning LLC

Envision Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFIC traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,282 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.