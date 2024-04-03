20,631 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Acquired by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

MRK traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,026,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,296. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $133.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.20. The company has a market capitalization of $329.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 931.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

