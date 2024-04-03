308 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,673,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in ServiceNow by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 5,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $757.00 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.68 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.01, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $770.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $685.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

