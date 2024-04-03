35,506 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,390,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Trust Point Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after buying an additional 161,791 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 53,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $188.43. The stock had a trading volume of 112,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

