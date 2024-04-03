39,079 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Acquired by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. Smartsheet accounts for about 0.5% of Vanderbilt University’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,258 shares of company stock valued at $963,519 in the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smartsheet stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,771. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. Equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

