4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr Sells 5,098 Shares

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,210 ($77.96), for a total transaction of £316,585.80 ($397,421.29).

4imprint Group Stock Down 0.3 %

FOUR stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.25) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,290 ($78.96). The stock had a trading volume of 40,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,569. 4imprint Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4,038.55 ($50.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,460 ($81.09). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,100.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,745.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,061.34.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

4imprint Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.65. 4imprint Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,618.73%.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

Recommended Stories

