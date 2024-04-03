51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance
COE opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.24.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
