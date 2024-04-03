51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

COE opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COE. UBS Group AG raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

