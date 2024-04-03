527 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Bought by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $391.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $290.98 and a 1-year high of $407.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.44 and its 200-day moving average is $364.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

