5,300 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

CF Industries stock opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

