954 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.98. The company had a trading volume of 63,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,912. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.82. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $305.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

