AB Dynamics’ (ABDP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
AB Dynamics Price Performance
Shares of AB Dynamics stock opened at GBX 1,732 ($21.74) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £397.15 million, a PE ratio of 3,680.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,780.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,692.02. AB Dynamics has a 12 month low of GBX 1,277 ($16.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,070 ($25.99).
AB Dynamics Company Profile
