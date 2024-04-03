Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,849 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.77.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $112.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $194.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.74. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

