abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.94. 3,850,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,381. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $21.94.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

