Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 5.2 %

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $63.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average is $58.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.