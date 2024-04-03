Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Down 4.9%

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.16 and last traded at $75.36. 98,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 557,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHC. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.22.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average is $77.32.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.