Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 0.8% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $335.85. 375,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,993. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.29 and its 200 day moving average is $341.25.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

