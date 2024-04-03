Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Down 2.8%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.33. 142,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 733,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Accolade alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accolade

Accolade Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $323,380.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,162 shares in the company, valued at $11,147,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 64,777 shares of company stock worth $946,100 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,798,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after buying an additional 946,970 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,042,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,930,000 after buying an additional 358,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.