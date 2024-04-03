ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Update

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the February 29th total of 81,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

ACNB Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $299.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.60. ACNB has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. ACNB had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACNB will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of ACNB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ACNB from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Trading of ACNB

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ACNB by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 490,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ACNB by 2,578.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACNB during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ACNB by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ACNB by 2.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

