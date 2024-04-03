Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.75-$15.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.00.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AYI stock opened at $261.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.34 and a 200-day moving average of $208.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

